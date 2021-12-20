Citigroup Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $48.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

