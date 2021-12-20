Citigroup Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $232.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

