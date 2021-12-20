Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,132 ($54.61) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($59.07) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,157.43 ($54.94).

Get Clarkson alerts:

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,635 ($48.04) on Thursday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,390 ($31.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,842.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,547.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -44.17.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.