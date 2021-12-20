CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

CMC Materials has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of CCMP opened at $187.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

