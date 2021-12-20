Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

NYSE RFI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.34. 36,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

