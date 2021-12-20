Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Holdings Lifted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $237.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,138,155.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

