Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 20th (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of MITAU opened at $9.87 on Monday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITAU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.