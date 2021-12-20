Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Recovering economy along with gradually improving loan commitments and a loan pipeline will likely stoke its net interest income (NII) growth. Comerica’s prospects also look promising as its revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost its financials. Backed by a decent liquidity position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Prudent cost-management activities will likely aid in alleviating bottom-line pressure. However, the lack of diversification in Comerica’s loan portfolio and in its geographical footprint is a near-term woe amid an uncertain economy and a competitive market.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.10.

NYSE CMA opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a twelve month low of $51.81 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

