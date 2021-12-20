Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 918,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,834 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $27,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

