Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,612,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $332,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.11 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

