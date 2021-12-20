Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.31 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $24,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

