Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $28.60 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

