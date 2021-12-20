Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $30.94 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.