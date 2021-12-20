Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,929 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $69.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.