Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $29,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

