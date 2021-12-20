Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $27.02 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,578,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

