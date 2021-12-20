Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 406,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMCB opened at $68.65 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.57.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.