Comparing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ATN International pays out -56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

64.4% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -3.42% -1.39% -0.85% Shenandoah Telecommunications 434.98% 2.07% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATN International and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 2 0 2.67

ATN International presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.97%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than ATN International.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $455.44 million 1.43 -$14.12 million ($1.21) -34.06 Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 5.93 $126.72 million $20.89 1.25

Shenandoah Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats ATN International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers.. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

