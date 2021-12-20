Comparing Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) & Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB)

Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Remedent and Item 9 Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Remedent
|$1.06 million
|4.32
|-$860,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Item 9 Labs
|$8.12 million
|12.09
|-$12.27 million
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Remedent and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Remedent
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Item 9 Labs
|-49.00%
|-12.20%
|-10.29%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Remedent and Item 9 Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Remedent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Item 9 Labs
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Item 9 Labs has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Item 9 Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Remedent.
Risk & Volatility
Remedent has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Item 9 Labs beats Remedent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Remedent
Remedent, Inc. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.
About Item 9 Labs
Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.
