Comparing SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine 6.39% -18.48% -8.36% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Grindrod Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $141.84 million 0.59 -$78.92 million $0.26 13.19 Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 1.01 -$38.79 million N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Risk & Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SEACOR Marine and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.30%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter and Bareboat Charters. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

