Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI opened at $53.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

