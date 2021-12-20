Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $146.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

