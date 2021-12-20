Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $63.27 on Friday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.26.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

