Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Up 16.9% in November

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.20. 20,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

