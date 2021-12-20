Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after acquiring an additional 694,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

