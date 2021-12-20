Contrasting Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games 6.39% -5.54% 1.69% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Games and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

Scientific Games presently has a consensus target price of $83.78, suggesting a potential upside of 38.68%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.06%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.14 -$569.00 million $1.83 33.01 IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scientific Games beats IonQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

