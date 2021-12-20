Contrasting Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wereldhave and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Profitability

This table compares Wereldhave and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wereldhave and Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.09 -$8.76 million $0.11 186.20

Wereldhave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acadia Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

