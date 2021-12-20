Cormark Comments on Bsr Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The business had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

