Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.85.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$130.98 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.74 and a one year high of C$134.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.72. The stock has a market cap of C$186.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. Insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

