CPChain Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.52 million and $330,148.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00272519 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008704 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

