CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 251,401 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,123,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,471,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.63. 18,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,720. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

