Critical Comparison: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) vs. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Water Solutions and Ingersoll Rand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ingersoll Rand 0 2 9 0 2.82

Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.67%. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus target price of $65.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Ingersoll Rand.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Zurn Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ingersoll Rand pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Zurn Water Solutions pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingersoll Rand pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zurn Water Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Ingersoll Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87% Ingersoll Rand 7.68% 7.11% 4.09%

Volatility and Risk

Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingersoll Rand has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Ingersoll Rand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.05 $48.50 million $1.80 19.43 Ingersoll Rand $4.91 billion 4.83 -$33.30 million $1.00 58.22

Zurn Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ingersoll Rand. Zurn Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Ingersoll Rand on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of compression and vacuum equipment as well as fluid transfer equipment, loading systems, power tools and lifting equipment. The Precision and Science Technologies segment involves in designing, manufacturing and marketing a range of positive displacement pumps, fluid management equipment and aftermarket parts for medical, laboratory, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture and other markets. The High Pressure Solutions segment includes designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of positive displacement pumps, integrated systems and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Specialty Vehicle Technologi

