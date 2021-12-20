CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

CRWD stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,696 shares of company stock worth $45,208,829 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

