Crowny Hits Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Crowny has a market cap of $5.71 million and $194,055.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00051661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.78 or 0.08222754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,902.58 or 1.00017814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00074836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

