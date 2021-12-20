CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,137.00

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $905,002.06 and $52,137.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.70 or 0.00018586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006858 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 913,970 coins and its circulating supply is 104,004 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

