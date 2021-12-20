Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $1.96

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Curate has a market cap of $16.39 million and $1.09 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,382 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

