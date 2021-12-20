CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

CVS traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

