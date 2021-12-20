CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

