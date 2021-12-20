CyberMiles Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $380,549.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.13 or 0.99608355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00325864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00045824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001897 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

