Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.01

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 3730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

