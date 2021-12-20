D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.89

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). On average, analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $25,209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $3,869,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.