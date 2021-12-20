DAGCO Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 71,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

