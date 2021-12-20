DAGCO Inc. Sells 49 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.38. 22,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,401. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $349.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

