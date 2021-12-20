Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.50

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 1923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after buying an additional 542,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

