DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $996,780.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,583.39 or 0.99767870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00330611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001941 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars.

