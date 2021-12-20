DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.64.

NYSE DCP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

