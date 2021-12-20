Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $356.10 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

