DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.87 or 0.08300098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,797.00 or 0.99828518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

