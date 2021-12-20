DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 68.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

