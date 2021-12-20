DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $354,000 Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 650,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,742 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.